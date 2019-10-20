Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 856 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,895,339,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,204,000 after purchasing an additional 347,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $74.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.