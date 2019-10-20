Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

