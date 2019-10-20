Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $151.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

