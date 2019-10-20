Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 531,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,981,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,037,000 after buying an additional 556,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 116.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,035,000 after buying an additional 2,906,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,063,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,801,000 after buying an additional 114,652 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD opened at $73.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.32 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,942,337.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. ValuEngine cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

