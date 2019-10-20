Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 454 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 214.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE UGI opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.57. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. UGI had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

