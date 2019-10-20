Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 3,026 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $942,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $52.71 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,780 shares of company stock valued at $835,628. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

