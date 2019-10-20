Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Receives $14.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.81.

KIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Kindred Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,583.00% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 425,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 765,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 494,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 44,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 94,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.