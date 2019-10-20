Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Lowered to $22.00 at SunTrust Banks

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.11.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,413,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.