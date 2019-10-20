Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,791 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $38,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,035.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Deborah Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,830.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,538,840.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

