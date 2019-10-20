Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $19,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,394. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

