Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Major Shareholder Ronald O. Perelman Buys 1,369,863 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,369,863 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,958,904.09. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
KDP opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
