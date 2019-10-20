Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Major Shareholder Ronald O. Perelman Buys 1,369,863 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,369,863 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,958,904.09. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

KDP opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.