Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €602.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €602.00 ($700.00) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €554.00 ($644.19) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €520.00 ($604.65) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €525.00 ($610.47) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €554.33 ($644.57).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €469.65 ($546.10) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €454.69.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

