Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $547.53 Million

Analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report $547.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $562.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $586.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

NYSE KMT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 938,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,660. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $158,592.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,715.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 51.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

