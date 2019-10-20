KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KZMYY. ValuEngine cut KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.51. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

