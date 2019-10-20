Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Set at $160.00 by Citigroup

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) received a $160.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.54.

NYSE KSU traded up $9.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.25. 3,151,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,102. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $145.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,730 shares of company stock worth $1,482,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,843,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after buying an additional 52,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 98.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,100,000 after buying an additional 2,490,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,204,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,709,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,938,000 after buying an additional 437,666 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

