K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $213.54

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.54 and traded as high as $210.00. K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at $211.00, with a volume of 6,825 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Business Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 217.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.50.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

