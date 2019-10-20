Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.90. 2,727,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,547. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,232.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $189,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,537.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,635,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,195,000 after acquiring an additional 328,049 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

