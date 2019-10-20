JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,137,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $57,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 99.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,628,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,555 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,787,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,900 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,313,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,325,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,300,000 after purchasing an additional 920,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1069 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

