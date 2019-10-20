JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

JPM stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $121.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $384.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.