JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.76.

CMA opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75. Comerica has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Comerica by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

