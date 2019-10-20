Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Down 6.2%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $127.70 and last traded at $127.70, 23,885,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 231% from the average session volume of 7,208,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day moving average is $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $359.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,550 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

