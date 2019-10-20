Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,447 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $126,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $127.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

