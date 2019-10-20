John A. Hayes Sells 16,091 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,091 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,190,894.91. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 448,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,214,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BLL stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $81.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 10.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 56.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Ball by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Ball by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.