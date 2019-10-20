JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.61.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. 3,664,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728,671. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $58,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,055.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $27,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,335 shares of company stock worth $262,095. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 37.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,464,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $21,295,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $18,638,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 635.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 749,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 647,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,149,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,493,000 after acquiring an additional 596,824 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.