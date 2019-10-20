Jerry James Hunter Sells 8,097 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $112,467.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,562,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,696,207.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 73,456 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,178,968.80.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Jerry James Hunter sold 117,782 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.20.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snap by 72.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,829,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,709 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at $63,862,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 14.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after purchasing an additional 501,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

