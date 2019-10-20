Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JCAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Jernigan Capital stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $22.20.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 165.18% and a return on equity of 20.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jernigan Capital will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

