Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share.

MPC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

NYSE MPC opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.0% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

