Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) a $133.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Macquarie set a $131.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays set a $135.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $148.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Baidu from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.53.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.70. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $206.25.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
