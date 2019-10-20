Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Itron were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,201,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 571.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 315,640 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,288,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,577,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 388,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after acquiring an additional 182,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.59 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,404.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,585,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

