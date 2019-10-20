iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,003,313.8% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,759,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,339,000 after buying an additional 105,749,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,844.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,072,000 after buying an additional 2,780,463 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 787,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 51,093 shares during the period. Cabana LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 703,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,258,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3,254.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,240,000 after buying an additional 647,157 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR opened at $94.67 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6639 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.