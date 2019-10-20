iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 333,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,562. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $103.78.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.9558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

