iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,041,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,978,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,934,000 after acquiring an additional 219,478 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,446,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,155,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,720 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.36. 741,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,005. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $126.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.27.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

