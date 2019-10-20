iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 4.5% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $40,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 234.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $81.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

