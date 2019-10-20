iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lessened by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,869,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,060,777. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

