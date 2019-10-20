iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,501,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.32. 788,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,128. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $198.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.