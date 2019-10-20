iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $193.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $198.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.74.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

