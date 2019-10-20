Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $69.12 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $98.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 27,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,118,126.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,829.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $23,766,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,502,000 after purchasing an additional 111,643 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 93.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $477,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

