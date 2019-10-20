Iowa State Bank Sells 1,641 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,651 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 1.5% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $34,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.17.

NYSE MCD opened at $208.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.72. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $166.19 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

