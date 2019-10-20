Iowa State Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $173.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $174.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.21.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

