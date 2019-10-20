Iowa State Bank Grows Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 16,194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

