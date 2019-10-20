Invesque Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Invesque in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter.

TSE:IVQ opened at C$9.26 on Friday. Invesque has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.69). The company had revenue of C$38.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.

