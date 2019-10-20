Invesco Ltd. Sells 96,872 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 520,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 534,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,469,000 after acquiring an additional 476,363 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 37.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 27,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 24.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 429,525 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $305.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.92. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDR shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Cedar Realty Trust Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

