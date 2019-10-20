Invesco Ltd. Sells 19,067 Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,067 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,669,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 249,663 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,243,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,635,000 after purchasing an additional 144,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. Westpac Banking Corp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

