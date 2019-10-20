Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

