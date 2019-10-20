Invesco Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,126 Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,339,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,864,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,412,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,327,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYND. Bank of America cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $182.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.67.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 9,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,451,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $111,474,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948 in the last 90 days.

BYND opened at $109.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.25. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

