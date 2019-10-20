Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,926.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. ORBCOMM Inc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. ORBCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

