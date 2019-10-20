Invesco Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth $46,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth $111,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CCXI. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 144.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.