Invacio (INV) Hits Market Cap of $287,075.00

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Invacio has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Invacio has a market capitalization of $287,075.00 and $3,479.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Invacio

Invacio (INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,365,866 tokens. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

