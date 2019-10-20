Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $36,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $36.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $566.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $521.84 and its 200 day moving average is $517.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $591,624.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,529.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,869 shares of company stock worth $13,664,252 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.08.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

