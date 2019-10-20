Interzone (ITZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $233.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Interzone coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,981.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.02167207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.22 or 0.02684398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00669994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00698543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00055703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00453044 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012611 BTC.

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Interzone can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

